



Maputo: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday held a meeting with Mozambique's Minister of Economy and Finance Ernesto Max Elias Tonela and discussed how energy, particularly gas, will play an important role in India's journey from being the fifth largest to becoming third largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





The two leaders discussed ways of further enhancing collaboration in energy projects in Mozambique. Hardeep Singh Puri and Ernesto Max Elias Tonela discussed issues pertaining to the financing mechanism of the LNG project, the Indian High Commission in Mozambique said on X.





Taking to X, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "In my meeting with HE Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Minister of Economy & Finance of Mozambique, we discussed how energy, particularly gas, will play a crucial role in India's journey from being the world's 5th largest to 3rd largest economy under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji."





In another post shared on X, he stated, "We discussed ways of further enhancing collaboration in energy projects in Mozambique. He also expressed his appreciation at the collaboration of Indian companies in the ongoing projects."





Hardeep Singh Puri noted that hydrocarbons constitute more than 35 per cent of the total bilateral trade between India and Mozambique which he stressed has more than doubled in the past five years.





Taking to X, Puri stated, "Hydrocarbons constitutes more than 35% of the total bilateral trade between India & Mozambique which has more than doubled in the last 5 years from USD 2170.74 million in FY 2018-19 to USD 5028.53 million in FY 2022-23."





During his visit, Hardeep Singh Puri paid homage to the leaders of Mozambique's freedom struggle at the Heroes Square in Maputo.





Indian High Commission in Mozambique in post shared on X stated, "Hon'ble Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas of India H.E. Mr. Hardeep S. Puri paid homage to the leaders of Mozambique's freedom struggle at the Heroes Square in Maputo."





He also reviewed the 7500-hectare site of the LNG project in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado. He noted that the the start of LNG project will dramatically improve India's energy security.





"Reviewed the 7500 hectare site of our LNG Project in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado & the 13 MMTPA LNG trains with Governor of the Province Dr Valige Tauabo; Heads of Indian PSUs - MD & CEO OVL, Sh Rajarshi Gupta & CMD, OIL Sh Ranjit Rath; & representatives of @TotalEnergies," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.





He added, "When the strategically important $20 billion LNG Project starts, it will dramatically improve India's energy security & significantly contribute towards India's journey to achieve energy sufficiency under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji."





On Sunday, Hardeep Singh Puri met Mozambique's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Carlos Zacarias and discussed the early resumption of operations of the strategically important USD 20 billion LNG project in Mozambique.





Taking to X, he stated, "In a productive meeting with HE Carlos Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy of Mozambique, we discussed early resumption of operations of the strategically important USD 20 billion LNG Project in Mozambique in which Indian PSUs hold 30% stake."





The two leaders discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral hydrocarbon trade between India and Mozambique. During the meeting with Carlos Zacarias, Hardeep Singh Puri invited Mozambique to become a member of the Global Bio Fuels Alliance which was launched by PM Modi at the recently held G20 Summit in Delhi.





In a post shared on X, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "We also discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral hydrocarbons trade, including LNG, between & which has already increased more than two & half times in the last 5 years from US$ 687.71 million in FY 2018-19 to US$ 1821.39 million in FY 2022-23."





He further stated, "Also discussed opportunities in areas of consultancy, training, knowledge sharing and capacity building in the areas of LNG terminal, Gas processing, Pipeline transportation and other areas of mutual interest in which Indian companies hold huge expertise."





On Saturday, Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Maputo. Upon his arrival in Mozambique, Hardeep Singh Puri was welcomed by a traditional dance troupe.





In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "Received a warm & traditional welcome upon arrival in Maputo today. India's partnerships with countries around the world continue to further grow & strengthen under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."







