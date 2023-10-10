



America's nuclear bomb sniffing plane has passed near the border of India and Pakistan. America flew this plane from a height of 7 thousand feet which is considered quite low. America's famous nuclear scientist Hans Christen has revealed the American spy plane reported Hindi vernacular media outlet Navbharattimes





Washington: America's nuclear bomb-sniffing aircraft WC-135R has passed near the borders of India, Pakistan and Iran. America flew this plane from a height of 7 thousand feet, which is considered quite low.





America's famous nuclear scientist Hans Christen has revealed that an American spy plane passed near the coasts of India and Pakistan. He said that the reasons for this plane passing through the Arabian Sea have not been revealed. This plane has passed through the Indian Sea at a time when there was news of a massive explosion near the Dera Ismail nuclear centre in Pakistan.





When American scientist Hans was mentioned about the explosion near the nuclear base in Pakistan, he said that the passing of this plane does not mean that a nuclear accident has happened. This could be a general test flight. This American aircraft is usually stationed at America's Offutt Air Force Base. This aircraft reached Qatar on 5 October via Britain. This American plane passed near Mumbai coast and Karachi. India's Bhabha Atomic Centre is also in Mumbai.





Has Monitored India's Nuclear Test





Bhabha Atomic Centre has played a very important role in India's atomic bomb program. This American aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art technology which the US Air Force uses to monitor nuclear bomb testing. It takes radiological samples while in the air. Also ratifies the arms control treaty. America has been using such high-tech aircraft for a long time. It is equipped with devices that take real-time samples of radioactive clouds from the air.





During this period the crew of the aircraft remains far away. This aircraft has already taken samples of radioactive clouds in the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, Mediterranean Sea and other parts of the world. A similar aircraft also monitored the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Even when India, Pakistan and North Korea tested nuclear bombs, America collected data through this aircraft. India conducted its nuclear test in Pokhran.







