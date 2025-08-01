



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) TEJAS Division based in Bangalore has developed a cutting-edge AI-Based solution for the Snag Disposition Information Management System.





This innovative solution leverages artificial intelligence technology to streamline the management and disposition of snags—technical defects or issues identified during various phases of aircraft production, testing, or maintenance.





The Snag Disposition Information Management System is a critical process in the lifecycle of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS program, as it ensures the identification, tracking, and resolution of snags that arise during manufacturing or operational phases.





The AI-based system introduced by the TEJAS Division is designed to automate the handling of snag information, improving the accuracy, traceability, and timeliness of snag analysis and corrective action decisions.





By integrating AI capabilities, this system can:





Efficiently categorise and prioritise snags based on severity and impact. Facilitate faster analysis through intelligent pattern recognition and predictive analytics. Support decision-making by providing actionable insights and recommendations. Maintain comprehensive records for audit and quality assurance purposes. Enhance communication and coordination among different teams by providing a centralised platform for snag data management.





This development marks a significant advancement in HAL's ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation and self-reliance through indigenous technology innovation. It aligns with HAL's broader objective to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the TEJAS program, ultimately contributing to the combat readiness and safety of the Indian Air Force fleet.





The announcement of this AI-based solution by HAL's TEJAS Division in Bangalore underscores the company's commitment to leveraging emerging technologies in aerospace and defence manufacturing management, positioning HAL as a leader in adopting AI for complex, mission-critical systems.





No further detailed public technical documentation was found in search results, but the solution evidently reflects a sophisticated integration of AI to optimise snag disposition workflows within HAL's TEJAS program.





