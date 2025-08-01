



German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has praised India as a "fabulous partner" and a world leader in technology, highlighting the growing importance of India in the global tech landscape.





He emphasized the strong alignment and congruence between Indian and German interests, particularly in key areas like semiconductor production.





Ackermann noted that both countries aim to increase their share in semiconductor manufacturing and are engaging in discussions and exchanges on this subject, underscoring a collaborative approach between India and Germany in this critical technological sector.





The ambassador also stressed the significance of market stability amid the ongoing global tariff war, calling for a timely conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, which he described as a "game changer" for multiple industries.





Ackermann expressed that the German government's position is in favour of stable, predictable markets rather than erratic behaviours. He indicated that the EU-India summit scheduled for early next year would likely lead to a draft agreement on the FTA.





Regarding the impact of US tariffs announced by President Trump, including a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective from August 1, 2025, and penalties related to Russian oil purchases, Ackermann acknowledged that both Germany and the EU have been affected by these US policies. He noted that India must also strategize on how to cope with this changing global trade environment.





The relationship between India and Germany extends beyond technology and trade. As the 3rd and 5th largest economies globally, respectively, both countries share robust economic and developmental ties along with common values like upholding democratic principles, the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and reforming multilateral institutions.





Ackermann mentioned ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation to jointly address global security challenges. Notably, Germany has shown commitment to India's defence projects, including the Project-75I submarine program, indicating strong collaboration in strategic sectors.





Furthermore, Germany values the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, an initiative focusing on climate change, biodiversity, smart city development, and other sustainability goals aligned with the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Ackermann pointed to extensive cooperation between Indian and German institutions on climate action and sustainable development, reflecting a multifaceted partnership.





Philipp Ackermann portrays India as a pivotal global technology leader and an indispensable partner for Germany and the EU, with shared ambitions in semiconductor production, free trade, defence, and sustainable development.





The partnership is seen as comprehensive, covering economic, technological, security, and environmental dimensions, and is poised for further strengthening with upcoming EU-India summits and cooperation frameworks.





Based On ANI Report







