



Muzaffarabad: Despite the heavy rain, a large number of students in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) took to the streets to voice their concerns against injustice, inflation, high unemployment rates and extremism.





One of the central demands of the students was the fulfilment of a promise made by Pakistan back in 1962, which was to provide free electricity to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





They also called for subsidies on essential food items, particularly flour.





These issues were emblematic of the economic challenges and disparities faced by the people of PoK.





What makes this movement particularly noteworthy is its broad-based support. It's not just the students who are involved; the protests have drawn participants from all walks of life.





Women, men, students, trade unions, and members of civil society are actively engaging in the demonstrations, underscoring the wide-ranging impact of these concerns on the local population.





At its core, this movement reflects a broader aspiration for basic rights and a desire for greater control over the region's natural resources.





The people of PoK are making a collective and determined effort to bring attention to their grievances, seeking meaningful change and improvements in their living conditions.





The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing economic and social challenges in the region and the aspirations of its people.







