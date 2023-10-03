



A training program for Indian Army aspirants under way in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh





Srikakulam has become a major training hub for youth who are keen to join Indian Armed forces and paramilitary wings, thanks to the initiative of 26-year-old Basava Venkata Ramana. The youngster could not be selected to the Indian Army due to a fracture at the time of the selections in Dehradun, but has now become a ray of hope for many unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.





He established Indian Army Calling, a training institute in Srikakulam, three years ago to ensure proper training and guidance for the aspirants. In the absence of proper institutes in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other parts of the State, many youngsters are queuing up to Srikakulam to get the training, which is almost done at cost-to-cost basis.





Mr. Ramana’s physical training and coaching for the written exam under the supervision of experts helped around 90 unemployed youth get jobs as Agniveers in recent Army rallies conducted in Vizianagaram and other places. So far, around 350 youngsters were selected for various posts in Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, apart from other wings such as Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and others.





Mr. Ramana, a native of Srimukhalingam of Jalumuru mandal of the district, struggled a lot in establishing the institute initially. Now, he is getting the support from retired army officials who are keen to ensure more number of selections from Srikakulam district and set a record in future. The retired army officials S.L. Rao, Dunga Vasu, D Vishnumurthy, Killi Viswanath and others have been providing moral and financial support to Mr. Ramana in running the institution smoothly.





“The candidates who attend for the training have to bear only food and hostel expenses. The retired officials’ contribution is now sufficient to run the institution. We requested the government to extend its support to Indian Army Calling institute so that more number of youngsters would be trained in future,” said Mr. Ramana while speaking to The Hindu.





“Currently, the youngsters are aiming for soldiers and other entry-level posts. Those with higher qualification and knowledge can be selected for the officers posts if they are able to clear physical fitness tests, which include running, long jump and high jump,” he added.







