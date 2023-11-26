



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan said the Indian Air Force is planning to take over three airstrips in Uttarakhand and use them for strategic purposes





The Indian Air Force is considering taking over three airstrips in Uttarakhand to strengthen its operational capabilities in Uttarakhand, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday.





The three airstrips include Pithoragarh in the Kumaon Hills and, Dharasu and Gauchar in the Garhwal Hills.





General Anil Chauhan said the landing strips were made on the state government's land and it wanted the Armed Forces to take over the property. This will not help provide strategic use of the airstrips but also help in improving air connectivity for the locals in the area, he added.





The CDS said the Indian Air Force is in the process of taking over these three landing grounds after accepting the state government's proposal.





Listing some measures that the armed forces have taken to help people in border states, General Chauhan said the forces used to buy local produce like milk and fresh food from cooperative societies in states like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and the union territory of Ladakh.





“This was not applicable to the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till now, but it has been made applicable in these two states also. Now the Army will buy local produce from the cooperatives in these two states and help them,” he added.





The CDS said that the forces have also expanded the scope of Operation Sadbhavna to the border states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from last year, and this will help them benefit from these schemes.





Operation Sadbhavna is an undertaking of the Indian Army in Ladakh to conduct welfare activities such as running of goodwill schools, infrastructure development projects and education tours.







