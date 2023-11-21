



The high-level talks between the leaders covered a spectrum of global and regional issues, with a particular focus on bolstering bilateral security and defence cooperation between India and Australia.





National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including bilateral ties.





The high-level talks between the leaders covered a spectrum of global and regional issues, with a particular focus on bolstering bilateral security and defense cooperation between India and Australia.





The leaders also discussed various challenges and opportunities within the domains of maritime and space, which form part of the global commons, sources said.





Furthermore, the leaders also highlighted the common values, shared heritage and mutual respect between the two sides that formed a solid basis to take forward common strategic interests.





The discussions also emphasised the necessity of supporting countries in the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, Africa, Global South, and Pacific Islands in their development trajectories, aligning with their priorities and sustainable practices.





Both sides also identified specific opportunities for bilateral strategic cooperation from a long term perspective.





Deputy Prime Minister Marles even expressed deep appreciation for the warm and positive sentiments conveyed by cricketers, both past and present, from Australia and India.





Meanwhile, Ajit Doval extended congratulations to the leaders for Australia's triumph in the World Cup Cricket finals, commending the tenacity, sportsmanship, and talent displayed by cricketers from both nations.





The meeting comes a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the second India-Australia 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministerial Dialogue with Deputy PM and Defence Minister Marles and Foreign Minister Wong.







