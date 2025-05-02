



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in the early hours of May 7, 2025, marked a significant moment in the country’s military history—not only for its scale and precision but also for the pioneering roles played by women officers.





The operation was initiated as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which killed 26 civilians. India’s coordinated strikes targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. This triggered four intense days of cross-border exchanges involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and heavy artillery, before a ceasefire was reached on May 10.





A historic aspect of Operation Sindoor was the combat debut of two women colonels who commanded Indian Army Air Defence (AD) units in the thick of the action. These officers led their units in Pathankot, Punjab, and Suratgarh, Rajasthan—both strategic locations that were among the 25 sites targeted by Pakistani drone and missile attacks.





Their leadership was described as commendable, with both women being the sole female officers in their respective units, each comprising around 800 soldiers. The successful defence of these critical sites by their units was pivotal in foiling Pakistan’s retaliatory attempts to strike Indian military and civilian infrastructure, including religious places.





The appointment of women as Commanding Officers (COs) in the Indian Army is a recent development, initiated in 2023 when a special selection board promoted 108 women officers to the rank of colonel. Currently, about 120 women serve as COs, with 60% leading units in operational areas, especially along sensitive border regions. This move is part of a broader push for gender parity and expanded roles for women in the armed forces.





During the operation, the Indian Air Force also played a crucial role, carrying out multiple strikes on Pakistani military installations. Pakistan’s response included attempts to target several northern and western Indian cities and bases, such as Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Suratgarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. However, India’s robust air defence, under the command of officers including the two women colonels, successfully neutralised these threats.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the evolving structure and inclusivity of the Indian Army, showcasing both operational excellence and the growing leadership roles of women in combat and command positions.





Based On MoneyControl Report







