



Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited troops deployed in the counter-terrorism grid in Rajouri and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir and complimented the troops for neutralising six terrorists in two separate successful operations.





While five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Nehama village during an 18-hour long operation on Friday, another terrorist was eliminated in an encounter in Budhal area of Rajouri district the same day.





In a post on X, Northern Command of Indian Army said Dvivedi visited the troops deployed in the counter-terrorism grid at Budhal in Rajouri district of Jammu region and Kulgam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday.





“The Army Cdr (commander) complimented the Cdrs (commanders), troops & @JmuKmrPolice for their meticulous planning, jointmanship & synergy, displayed in precise execution & successful conduct of operations in eliminating six terrorists & recovery of war-like stores,” the Northern Command said.





The Army stands by its commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror-free, it said.







