



Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu visited the site of 'Greater Male Connectivity - Male to Thilafushi Link Project' and took stock of the progress, according to a statement from the Maldives Presidency.





Notably, the mega infrastructure project in Male is being made with the assistance of India.





Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih launched the 'Greater Male connectivity projects in the Maldives' and also entered pacts in areas like cyber security, disaster management, and police infrastructure development.





Muizzu was accompanied by Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials, and he toured various sections of the Greater Male' Connectivity Project.





According to the statement, the visit commenced with an inspection of the Male city project site, focusing on the ongoing progress of the bridge and ramp. He then reviewed the advancements in the project connecting Male to Villingili, including the ongoing construction of the bridge piers.





The Male connectivity projects will be built under India's USD 100 million grant and USD 400 million line of Credit. India also extended a USD 100 million line of credit for development projects in the Maldives. Both countries exchanged six documents on areas like cyber security, disaster management, and police infrastructure development.





President Muizzu also visited the Gulhifalhu project site, and inquired about the progress of the ongoing pre-casting works and other aspects related to the bridge project.





President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has previously pledged to expedite the completion of the Greater Male Connectivity - Male to Thilafushi Link Project. The evaluation of the Thilamale' bridge project's status aligns with the government's commitments outlined in the "Hafutha 14" roadmap, the statement added.







