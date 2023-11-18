



Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts on the sidelines of 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 16, 2023. During his meeting with the Defence Minister of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto, the Defence Minister appreciated Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN this year, and the excellent organisation of the ADMM-Plus.





The two Ministers took stock of the bilateral defence relationship and re-committed to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain. They also reviewed the regular exchanges in the form of training, staff talks & exercises, and discussed avenues for promotion of defence industry collaboration. Both countries have co-chaired Expert Working Group (EWG) on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) for the cycle 2021-2024.





Rajnath Singh also held talks with the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang. The two Ministers reviewed the progress in the implementation of the ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030’ signed during the visit of Raksha Mantri to Vietnam in June 2022. They committed to work together for the deepening of the multifaceted bilateral defence ties, spanning across a wide spectrum covering training, capacity building, defence industry cooperation, UN Peacekeeping, bilateral ship visits and exercises.





The Raksha Mantri also met with Secretary General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of 10th ADMM-Plus. While reiterating India’s continued support to ASEAN Centrality, Rajnath Singh appreciated ASEAN Member States’ enthusiastic participation in India-ASEAN activities including the 1st ASEAN-India Informal Defence Ministers’ Meeting, maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, India’s Initiatives for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations and for Marine Plastic Pollution Response.





The Raksha Mantri further appreciated ASEAN Secretariat’s excellent support in implementation of ASEAN-India projects. They exchanged views on ways and means to further enhance ASEAN-India cooperation in view of advancing the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh attended the 10th ADMM-Plus. He congratulated the Indonesian Defence Minister for the successful chairmanship of ADMM-Plus. During the course of the meeting, the Raksha Mantri welcomed Laos as the new chair of ADMM-Plus and wished them all success for conduct of events in 2024.







