DRDO Develops Radar Absorbing Paint: The Defence Laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a Radar Absorbing Paint that will help military aircraft reduce their radar signature, allowing them to develop a greater degree of stealth against enemy radars, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.





The paint will reportedly be used on DRDO's own aircraft and other platforms. Dr Nagarajan, the leader of the Defence Laboratory team behind the Radar Absorbing Paint's development, said the indigenously developed paint has so far been used on Indian Air Force's platforms including the MiG-29 fighter jets and termed the results encouraging, ANI reported.







