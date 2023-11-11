



The Indian Air Force (IAF) will equip its fighters with Rampage standoff missiles with a range of over 200 km





In December 2022 it was reported that India and Israel had reached an agreement for India to purchase Rampage missiles. At the time, it was stated that the missile would be outfitted on the Su-30MKI fighter planes used by the Indian Air Force. The first photographs of the Indian Rampage missile, however, were taken at the Indian Naval Aviation facility.





Indian Navy MiG-29Ks pose with Rampage Missile





The Indian Air Force has also listed the Rampage in the weapons package of the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet since the missile is very hard to intercept.

The Rampage has a maximum range of 250 km although it can be increased as per payload and mission requirements.





The Israeli companies Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries developed the Rampage missile. The Rampage is primarily manufactured by IAI. It looks like an airborne version of the famous ground-launched 306mm precision ballistic missile known as EXTRA. It is said that the length of the Rampage missile is 4.7 metres, it has a launch weight of 570 kilograms, and its payload weighs 150 kilograms. It can receive corrections through data connection thanks to its guiding system, which is based on an inertial navigation system (INS). The launch range of this system can reach up to 250 kilometres (or possibly even beyond), depending on the altitude and speed of the carrier aircraft.





The missiles can reach a maximum altitude of 40,000 feet. The range depends on the variant used and the situation. The missiles can change direction while advancing towards the enemy.





The IAF first announced its intention to buy Rampage missiles in December 2022. The missiles will initially be equipped on units based in Leh and Srinagar.





The Indian Navy's carrier-based MiG-29K/KUB aircraft (pic above) was also pictured with the Israeli surface-to-air “Rampage” missile. The Indian Navy is expected to add the weapon to the MiG-29's arsenal.







