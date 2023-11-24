



The Tuskers (No. 5 Squadron of the Indian Air Force) will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee on Friday at Air Force Station, Ambala, to commemorate the achievements on completion of 75 years of its service.





The Tuskers was raised on November 2, 1948, under the leadership of Wing Commander JRS ‘Danny’ Dantra in Kanpur, equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft. The ceremony will be attended by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, along with serving personnel and veterans, who had served in the squadron. A special ‘postal cover’ will also be released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the Squadron.





The Suryakiran Aerobatics Team, Aakashganga para-diving team, Rafale and Jaguar for aircraft formations will be on display.







