



The Border Security Force (BSF) of India recovered 69 Pakistani drones in the last 10 months. These drones were made in China and were attempting to enter Indian territory. The BSF's seizure of these drones thwarted the attempts of smugglers to transport narcotics.





The BSF has also intercepted eight Pakistani drones in a week on the Punjab frontier. In one of these seizures, the BSF seized 565 grams of heroin.





Pakistan uses Chinese-made drones for reconnaissance, patrol, and observation. China and Pakistan are also jointly manufacturing the Wing Loong II drone.







