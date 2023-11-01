



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar addressed the 4th Goa Maritime Conclave and highlighted the interconnectedness of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the wider maritime space globally. He stressed that the IOR cannot be viewed in isolation and that it shares a common characteristic with oceans around the world.





Admiral Hari Kumar referred to the efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in the IOR, mentioning various bilateral, minilateral, and multilateral constructs such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Indian Ocean Rim Association, and Colombo Security Conclave. He proposed the rationalization and prioritization of efforts under these constructs to enhance regional maritime security.





He also recalled the progress made in previous maritime conclaves, particularly the identification and promulgation of Common Maritime Priorities (CMPs) during GMC-21. The adoption of CMPs has served as a milestone statement of intent and has guided collective efforts within the GMC construct.





Admiral Hari Kumar urged the Goa Maritime Conclave to focus on turning ideas into action and generating collective solutions to regional challenges. He stressed the importance of implementing derived action plans and establishing the conclave as an ideal platform for designing and delivering maritime security solutions in the Indian Ocean Region.





The 4th Goa Maritime Conclave, with the theme ‘Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region: Converting Common Maritime Priorities into Collaborative Mitigating Frameworks,’ was attended by senior representatives from eleven Indian Ocean nations. The conclave aims to foster regional collaboration and address shared maritime security challenges.







