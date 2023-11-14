



Dubai: In a spectacular display of technological prowess, India's indigenously developed TEJAS aircraft stole the spotlight at the Dubai Air Show, showcasing its exceptional performance capabilities and cutting-edge features.





The TEJAS, a single-seat, single-jet engine, multi-role light fighter, wowed spectators with its agility, speed, and precision during a series of thrilling aerobatic manoeuvres. Piloted by skilled Indian Air Force personnel, the TEJAS demonstrated its versatility and combat readiness, earning accolades from aviation enthusiasts and industry experts alike.





One of the key highlights of the TEJAS display was its ability to execute complex aerial stunts, showcasing the aircraft's superior handling and manoeuvrability. The sleek and streamlined design, coupled with advanced avionics and weaponry, underscored the Tejas' status as a formidable force in the global aerospace arena.





Indian officials accompanying the Tejas delegation emphasized the aircraft's advanced avionics, including a state-of-the-art radar system, integrated electronic warfare suite, and an array of precision-guided munitions. The Tejas' adaptability for various mission profiles, from air superiority to ground attack, positions it as a versatile asset for modern air forces.





The Dubai Air Show provided a platform for Indian defence manufacturers to showcase the Tejas as a cost-effective and reliable option for countries seeking advanced fighter aircraft. The Tejas' successful participation in the Air Show is expected to generate increased interest from potential international buyers, further solidifying India's position as a rising player in the global defence market.







