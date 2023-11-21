



The Indian Navy is expected to receive the INS Shishumar submarine later this year after the completion of its Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC). The submarine is a Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) class vessel.





The refit was originally planned to be completed by 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The ship is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy in August 2023.





The Indian Navy is also planning to receive the INS Shankush submarine in 2026 after its MRLC. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Mazagaon Docks Limited (MDL) for the INS Shankush's MRLC at a cost of Rs 2,725 crore.





The MRLC of INS Shishumar, the first HDW-class submarine to undergo life extension, began on October 1, 2018 and was scheduled to be completed this August.



