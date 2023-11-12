



Tel Aviv: Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza after the war.





Asked about the possibility of the PA administering the Strip, Netanyahu said, "I repeat: total security control with the ability to enter whenever you want to eliminate terrorists who could re-emerge."





He added that "no matter what, there will be no Hamas... There will not be a civil authority that educates children to hate the State of Israel, to kill Israelis, to eliminate the State of Israel... There cannot be an authority there whose leader did not condemn this terrible massacre more than 30 days later."





The Iran-backed Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007. Members of the rival Fatah in Gaza were either killed, imprisoned, or expelled.







