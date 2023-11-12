



Zionists Have Assimilated The Virtues of Nazis And Fascists, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan The RSS can accept Zionists because the Hindutva organisation is also inspired by Hitler's ideology and adopted Mussolini's organisational structure, he says





Kozhikode: Describing Israel as "one of the biggest terrorist countries", Kerala's communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the BJP-led Union government to stop buying weapons from the West Asian country.





"India is the biggest consumer of Israel's weapons. Crores and crores of dollars from the Indian exchequer turned into gunpowder for Israel to kill Palestinians. Is this why the poor people of the country are giving taxes to the government," the Chief Minister said.





He was speaking at the Palestine Solidarity Rally organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode on Saturday, a day that coincided with the 19th death anniversary of Yasser Arafat, Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization.





"There should not be a situation where our money is used to kill children and women of Palestine. And for that, the Indian government should be ready to scrap all military agreements with Israel," he said.





According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Israel has exported weapons worth $ 3.2 billion to 35 countries between 2018 and 2022. Of that, India has bought weapons worth $1.2 billion, becoming Israel's biggest weapon importer.





Vijayan said the Union government shamed Indians and India before the world when it blew to wind the country's long-held policy on Palestine and abstained from voting on a UN resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza. "The resolution did not ask for much, just a ceasefire. India, which was once praised for its anti-imperialist stance, shamefully abstained from voting," he said.





The mass murder of the people of Palestine can pain anybody, and the call was it should stop. "That's the opinion of the world. That's the opinion that came up for voting in the UN. The resolution called for the release of hostages without condition, to ensure their safety and safe passage of life-saving medicines into Gaza. A country like ours should have backed it," the Chief Minister said.





The "Zionist bias" of those in the Union government should not surprise anyone, said the Kerala Chief Minister and member of the CPM's politburo.





The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, adopted the Nazi policy of internal enemy that Hitler implemented in Germany, and it borrowed the organisational structure and training methods from Mussolini's Fascist party.





The Zionists, who strive for a Jewish state, can be seen as a group that "assimilated these virtues of Nazis and Fascists", said Vijayan. That is why the RSS can accept the Zionists, he said.





The Chief Minister also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not staying mum on Manipur but expressing solidarity with Israel. "Those who were not ready to express solidarity with our own bleeding people of Manipur did not pause for a moment to announce that they are with Israel, which is accelerating on a brutal genocide," he said and added: "We were shamed again. We were shamed before the world again."



