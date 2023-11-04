



Multiple suicide bombers attacked Pakistan's Mianwali airbase in Punjab on Saturday morning. The army has killed nine of the terrorists





Multiple 'suicide bombers' attacked a Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali in Punjab on Saturday. At least nine terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said.





A group heavily armed men launched an early morning assault, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Confirming the attack, PAF said they foiled the attack before the terrorists could enter the airbase.





"On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack. Effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, three terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while the remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops (sic)," the army said in an initial statement.





The number of terrorists killed was revised to nine later.





Three planes parked inside the Air Force base were damaged in the attack and a fuel bowser also occurred, the army said.





"A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army said.





The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP). The little-known TJP has recently carried out multiple high-profile attacks in Pakistan, including killing 12 soldiers at a Pakistani military base in the southwestern province of Baluchistan in July.





The attack comes hours after a major attack that killed at least 14 soldiers in Gwadar district. Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists.







