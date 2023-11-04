



A Chetak helicopter crashed on the runway of the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi on Saturday





The crash occurred during maintenance taxi checks at the naval air station. One ground crew member was killed in the accident, the Navy spokesperson said in a statement shared on X.





The statement read, "A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew."





A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, the Navy spokesperson added.





The Navy spokesperson further said Chief of Indian Navy, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and all Navy personnel mourned the death of the ground crew member Yogendra Singh.





"Adm R Hari Kumar & all personnel of Indian Navy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," another statement read.







