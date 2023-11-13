



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A policeman was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.





ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.





As per details, the unknown assailants opened fire in Takwarha DI Khan on a policeman named Jameel Shah, who was on his way back home.





The police officials said that Jameel Shah embraced martyrdom as a result of the firing.





On November 7, at least two policemen were martyred and three got injured in a terrorist attack that occurred at the oil and gas company's camp located in Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





As per details, the police officials said that the terrorists attacked an oil and gas company's camp in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.





The two policemen, ASI Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif, who were deployed to the security of the camp were martyred, while the three police officers, Alamgir Khan, Fazalur Rehman, and Attaur Rehman got injured during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.





Separately, four terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The police officials said that an intense exchange of fire took place between terrorists and police in Tank. Police spokesperson said that the terrorist took the dead bodies of two other suspects along with them and managed to flee.







