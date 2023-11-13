



An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter broke out after Army, Police, and CRPF cordoned off Larrow Parigam area on receiving inputs about the presence of at least two terrorists in the area.





The encounter is still underway. There were no reports of any casualty on either side.





At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in Parigam area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.



