



Srinagar: A terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said. Security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.





As the forces conducted the exercise, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.





The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one terrorist has been killed so far, the official said. In a post on X, the Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorist belonged to TRF.





"One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.







