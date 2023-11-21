Tiffin IED Detected Near Dul Hasti Power House in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar



Kishtwar: A tiffin IED was detected near the Dul Hasti power house in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division on Monday. After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot.





