



Following recent remarks by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan regarding India’s military confrontation with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has accused the Modi government of misleading the nation and demanded a comprehensive review of India’s defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.





Kharge’s demand comes in the wake of General Chauhan’s interview in Singapore, where the CDS categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims that it had shot down six Indian warplanes during the four-day conflict, terming such assertions as “absolutely incorrect”. However, Chauhan also acknowledged that India had suffered some aircraft losses, emphasising that the critical issue was not the loss of jets per se, but rather understanding the reasons behind these losses.





He noted that the Indian military had identified tactical errors, rectified them, and resumed operations within two days, targeting long-range objectives with renewed effectiveness. Kharge echoed this sentiment, saluting the bravery and resilience of the Indian Air Force pilots, while stressing the need for transparency and accountability from the government.





Kharge called for the immediate convening of a special session of Parliament to address the serious questions arising from the CDS’s statements and to ensure that the government is held accountable for its handling of the conflict and the information it has shared with the public. He argued that only a special session could provide clarity and allow for a thorough examination of the strategic and operational gaps that may have contributed to the losses suffered during Operation Sindoor.





The Congress President further demanded a comprehensive strategic review of India’s defence preparedness, modelled on the Kargil Review Committee, which was established after the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. Kharge underscored the importance of independent scrutiny to assess and address deficiencies in military planning and execution, ensuring that lessons are learned and applied to strengthen national security.





Additionally, Kharge raised concerns about the role of the United States in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, specifically referencing former US President Donald Trump’s remarks and the affidavit filed by the US Secretary of Commerce in the United States Court of International Trade.





He criticised Prime Minister Modi for not clarifying the contours of the ceasefire agreement and for allegedly taking personal credit for the armed forces’ valour while avoiding detailed public disclosure of the terms of the ceasefire. Kharge questioned whether the recent events had once again “hyphenated” India and Pakistan in international discourse and demanded full transparency regarding the conditions of the ceasefire agreement.





The Congress party, through its president Mallikarjun Kharge, is calling for a robust and independent review of India’s defence preparedness, greater transparency from the government regarding recent military losses and ceasefire negotiations, and immediate parliamentary scrutiny to ensure national security and public accountability. Kharge’s statements reflect deep concerns about the government’s handling of sensitive defence matters and the need for a more open and accountable approach in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.





