



The recent conflict between India and Pakistan, triggered by a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, escalated rapidly into the most serious military confrontation in half a century between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





In response to what it described as a terrorist act orchestrated by Pakistan, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure across the border with precision missile and air strikes, as well as drone and artillery attacks.





Pakistan denied involvement in the initial attack and retaliated with its own strikes, leading to four days of intense fighting that included air, missile, drone, and artillery exchanges along the border.





For the first time, India’s military leadership has openly acknowledged the loss of an unspecified number of fighter jets during the conflict, though it has firmly rejected Pakistan’s claim of downing six Indian aircraft as “absolutely incorrect”.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasised that the focus should not be on the number of jets lost, but rather on understanding the tactical mistakes that led to these losses.





According to General Chauhan, the Indian armed forces quickly analysed these errors, implemented corrective measures, and resumed operations with improved tactics within two days, targeting Pakistani airfields with long-range precision capabilities. He highlighted the importance of learning from operational setbacks to strengthen future missions.





General Chauhan also addressed concerns about nuclear escalation, stating that there was significant “space” between conventional military operations and the crossing of the nuclear threshold. He noted that communication channels with Pakistan remained open throughout the crisis, allowing both sides to manage escalation and avoid further deterioration.





He dismissed suggestions that either country was close to using nuclear weapons as “far-fetched,” and emphasised that India had established clear “red lines” to guide its response to future provocations.





On the technological front, General Chauhan downplayed the effectiveness of Chinese and other foreign-supplied weaponry used by Pakistan, asserting that these systems “didn’t work” as intended.





He cited India’s ability to conduct precision strikes deep inside Pakistan, targeting heavily defended airfields with remarkable accuracy, as evidence of its superior operational capabilities. Independent assessments have echoed this sentiment, noting that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s indigenous defence technology and strategic autonomy, while exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese platforms.





The conflict concluded with a ceasefire brokered through direct communication between the two militaries, and both sides have since sought to shape international perceptions of the crisis through diplomatic outreach. General Chauhan stated that the cessation of hostilities is holding, but warned that future stability would depend on Pakistan’s actions and adherence to the established red lines.





Operation Sindoor represented a significant moment in India-Pakistan relations, demonstrating India’s willingness to respond decisively to terrorism, its ability to learn from tactical setbacks, and its confidence in its own defence technology and strategic doctrine. The crisis also underscored the importance of robust communication mechanisms and escalation management between nuclear-armed adversaries, ensuring that even the most severe confrontations do not cross into the nuclear realm.





