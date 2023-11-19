



Male: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his delight over the interaction with the "vibrant and committed" Indian community in Maldives, acknowledging their significant contributions to nurturing the strong ties between India and Maldives.





In a post on social media platform, X, Minister Rijiju highlighted the community's role in fostering bilateral relations and assured them of the continued commitment of the Indian government to their welfare and wellbeing.





"Delighted to interact with vibrant & committed Indian Community in Maldives. Commended their significant contributions in nurturing India-Maldives ties. Assured them of the continued commitment of @mygovindia for their welfare and wellbeing," posted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on X.





During the interaction, Minister Rijiju commended the Indian diaspora in Maldives for their active involvement in various aspects that have strengthened the bond between the two nations.





Earlier in the day, Rijiju called on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.





Rijiju also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the President of the island nation.





"Privileged to call on President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings from Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen the substantive bilateral cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," Rijiju posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Notably, the Union Minister for Earth Sciences is in Maldives representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of President Muizzu who took oath on Friday.





Rijiju also participated in the oath ceremony and congratulated the newly elected President. He later participated at the official banquet and thanked Muizzu for the Maldivian hospitality.





India had received an invitation for PM Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential elections last month.





He won with more than 53 per cent of the vote in the second round of voting, after emerging as the frontrunner in the first round with 46 per cent votes, followed by Ibrahim Solih's 39 per cent.





PM Modi had also congratulated Muizzu on his victory.





"Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region," PM Modi had posted on X.





Following this, Indian High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives, Munu Mahawar, met Mohamed Muizzu, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to the newly elected leader.







