



After completing its first trials in May last year, Indian Navy carried out a successful second trial of its in-house navy anti-ship missile on Tuesday. The test was a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy





The video depicted the missile launch from the SeaKing-42B helicopter.





In May 2022, this Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) underwent its inaugural test, fired from a SeaKing helicopter of the Indian Navy at the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur off the Odisha coast.





In October, several reports had suggested that DRDO was all set to test the much-anticipated long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM), that would enhance the Navy’s capabilities, especially in the realm of ship-based missile systems with extended range.





The reports added that the missile may have a range of 500 kilometres which is greater than the range of 350-400 kilometres offered by the supersonic Indo-Russian cruise missile BrahMos.







