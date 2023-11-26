

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flew in a twin-seater trainer TEJAS aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month. The TEJAS Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the HAL.





The sortie took place at the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru. In the 30-minute flight, the Prime Minister witnessed a demonstration of the capabilities of the TEJAS fighter aircraft. This marks the first instance of an Indian Prime Minister participating in a fighter aircraft sortie. The Prime Minister characterized the experience as "memorable."





Indigenously Developed Fighter Aircraft





This is the first time ever that an indigenous twin-seat fighter has been designed, developed and manufactured in India. The fighter aircraft has enhanced the defence capabilities and preparedness of the nation.





PM Modi's flight in the indigenously developed fighter aircraft showcases India as an emerging star in the defence sector, displaying confidence in its state-of-the-art warcraft. His strong support for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, exemplified by this flight in Bangalore, serves to inspire the aeronautics ecosystem and bolster self-sufficiency in the defence sector.





All You Need To Know About TEJAS





The TEJAS trainer is a lightweight, all-weather, multi-role aircraft that can undertake all roles of a single-seat TEJAS fighter and can also be used as a fighter trainer. With an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies such as quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree manoeuvring, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe, it is a state-of-the-art aircraft.







