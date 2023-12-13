The arrests took place in Maharashtra's Pune following raids at 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka





Thirteen people were arrested on Saturday (Dec 9) in an Islamic State (ISIS) terror conspiracy case following raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The arrests took place in Maharashtra's Pune following raids at 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.





Of these locations raided, NIA officials searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane City, and one in Bhayender. The raids were conducted in coordination with the police forces of both Maharashtra and Karnataka, said the sources.





What Is The Case About?





As per the report, the case is about a criminal conspiracy hatched by the 13 accused and their associates, who pledged to the extremist ideology of terrorist organisations including ISIS and Al-Qaeda and formed a gang.





ANI reported the group was formed with the intent of recruiting youth and promoting violent Jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.







