2023 was a landmark year for Ministry of Defence (MoD) as giant strides were made towards realising the vision of the Government, to create a strong, secure, self-reliant, and inclusive India. Efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence and Armed Forces modernisation surged ahead with renewed thrust, with the country witnessing record defence exports and all-time high defence production. Strengthening border Infrastructure, gender emphasis/equality and ensuring Ex-Servicemen Welfare have been at the core of the functioning of MoD under the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and these have moved forward with unprecedented pace and vigour.





Positive Indigenisation Lists: Fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) comprising 98 items was released by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh during the plenary session of ‘Swavlamban 2.0’. The list includes Highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition have been included in the list. All these items will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 in staggered timeline. The DMA had earlier promulgated four PILs comprising 411 military items. Separately, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has notified four PILs consisting of a total of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units/Sub-systems/Spares & Components for DPSUs. The fourth PIL of 928 items was released by DDP this year.





Record Defence Production: The value of defence production in Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 crossed the figure of ₹1,00,000 crore for the first time ever. It was ₹95,000 crore in FY 2021-22. The Government is continuously working with defence industries and their associations to remove the challenges faced by them and promote defence production in the country. A number of policy reforms have been taken to achieve the objective of ease of doing business, including the integration of MSMEs and start-ups into the supply chain. Due to these policies, the industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, are forthcoming in defence design, development & manufacturing and there is almost a 200% increase in the number of defence licenses issued to the industries in the last 7-8 years by the Government.





Record Defence Exports: Through consistent policy initiatives of the Government and tremendous contribution of the defence industry, defence exports reached an all-time high of approx. ₹16,000 crore in FY 2022-23, almost ₹3,000 crore more than the previous financial year. It a rise of over 10 times since 2016-17. India is now exporting to over 85 countries. Indian industry has shown its capability of design and development to the world, with 100 firms exporting defence products at present. Major platforms being exported include Dornier-228, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns, Brahmos Missiles, Akash Missile System, Radars, Simulators, Mine Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, PINAKA Rockets & Launchers, Ammunitions, Thermal Imagers, Body Armours, besides Systems, Line Replaceable Units and Parts & components of Avionics and Small Arms. There is growing global demand of LCA-TEJAS, Light Combat Helicopters (LUH), Aircraft Carrier, MRO activities etc.





Separate Budget for Domestic Industry: Record 75 per cent (approx. ₹1,00,000 Crore) of the defence capital procurement budget was earmarked for domestic industry in FY 2023-24, up from 68 per cent in 2022-23. This was announced by the Raksha Mantri during 14th Aero India in Bangalore. In FY 2023-24, Ministry of Defence was allocated a total Budget of ₹5.94 lakh crore, which is 13.18 per cent of the total budget (₹45.03 lakh crore). Capital outlay pertaining to modernisation and infrastructure development was increased to ₹1.63 lakh crore.





HAL Helicopter Factory: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Factory was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Tumkur in Karnataka. The factory is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs). The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed three-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique features of high manoeuvrability. Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 per year in a phased manner.





PM’s TEJAS Sortie: In November, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi flew a sortie in ‘TEJAS’ Twin-Seater Light Combat Fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. The sortie was carried out from the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment, Bengaluru. During the 30-minute sortie, capabilities of TEJAS were demonstrated to the Prime Minister. It was the first time an Indian Prime Minister flew a fighter aircraft sortie. The Prime Minister also visited the production facilities of TEJAS and was briefed about the technology intensive work being done at HAL towards realising the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





TEJAS Fighter Jet: HAL handed over the first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft ‘TEJAS’ to the IAF in the presence of MoS Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt in Bangalore. It is a light weight, all weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft, designed to support the training requirements of the IAF and augment itself to the role of a fighter in case of necessity. It is an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies such as relaxed static-stability, quadraplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree manoeuvring, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe. The IAF placed an order for 83 TEJASs with HAL.





C-295 Transport Aircraft: First C-295 MW transport aircraft was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The aircraft are being inducted through a collaboration between TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. Fifteen more aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition and they are scheduled to be received till August 2025. Remaining forty will be manufactured at the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Prime Minister in Vadodara, Gujarat in October 2022. The first Made in India aircraft is expected from September 2026. This medium lift tactical aircraft, which is capable of taking off and landing from unprepared landing grounds, will replace the HS-748 Avro aircraft.







