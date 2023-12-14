



Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) Limited, an aerospace and defence company, has secured multiple orders from the Ministry of Defence





"Apollo Micro Systems Limited has recently secured multiple orders amounting to ₹20.76 crores from Ministry of Defence. These orders comprise both confirmed orders received and Lowest Bid tenders for which the company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder, highlighting the company's ongoing engagements in the defence sector," the filing reads.





The company, in a regulatory filing, said that it has also received secured orders valued at ₹15.82 crores from a private company.





Meanwhile, the small-cap company is planning to set up a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangana at an investment of ₹150 crore. The proposed facility will come up on an area of 3 lakh sq ft at its facility in Hyderabad.





The company recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary -- Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd -- to take forward its plans of manufacturing defence equipment.





This subsidiary will focus on forming alliances and technological partnerships with international companies to provide cutting-edge defence solutions and serve the nation.





AMS offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation and aerospace, among others.







