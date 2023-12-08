



General Anil Chauhan advocated for tech growth in India’s domestic defence industry, underlining indigenous solutions for India's unique needs. General Anil Chauhan emphasised the imperative of technological advancement in India's domestic defence industry





New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasised the critical need to bolster technological capabilities within the domestic defence industries. Speaking at the Avionics Expo 2023 in New Delhi, in his address inaugurating the event organised by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), he stated, “It is essential for modern militaries to be ready to fight today while preparing for the future.”





India's Defence Industries To Comprehend The Unique Requirements



Furthermore, the CDS highlighted the imperative for India's defence industries to comprehend the unique requirements of the nation's terrain, climate, and operational necessities. He stressed the importance of evolving solutions that align with these specific needs, advocating for the development of indigenous solutions given the vulnerabilities exposed by recent global supply chain disruptions.





Reiterating the government's commitment to the 'Atmanirbharta' approach (self-reliance), General Chauhan outlined various initiatives aimed at fortifying India's defence industrial capabilities. "We are boosting our indigenous and innovative defence capabilities," he affirmed, underlining the government's confidence in the domestic industry.





Addressing the economic potential of self-reliance in defence, particularly in aerospace and avionics, the Chief of Defence Staff spoke about the substantial growth projections of the Global Military Avionics Market. He spoke about seizing the opportunity by aligning with the mantra of 'Make for India, Make for the World,' underscoring the industry's role in achieving the country's economic objectives.





‘Global Military Avionics Market, Provides Us A Window of Opportunity’: CDS





"The Global Military Avionics Market is projected to grow to US$ 56.998 billion by 2030. This provides us a window of opportunity that needs to be exploited by believing in the mantra of ‘Make for India, Make for the World’,” he said.





In his address with reference to the new-age technologies enabling modern militaries to navigate the evolving global security landscape, the CDS stressed the importance of readiness in both current operations and future uncertainties. He pointed out the increasingly automated and autonomous nature of the battlespace due to technological advancements.





Furthermore, he urged the military and scientific community to remain abreast of technological advancements. "This would need investment of thoughts, skill, and capital," he emphasised, outlining specific areas in military avionics, including precision targeting, electronic warfare, aircraft health monitoring, and data connectivity for ‘positive’ control.







