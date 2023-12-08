

Bangalore: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, inaugurated HAL’s Avionics Expo-2023 in Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, he said avionics is the backbone of any modern flying machine. “My deepest appreciation to the HAL team for being an important cog in the process of strengthening the aviation capability of the nation.

Avionics Expo underscores HAL's commitment towards Atmanirbharta. Immediate beneficiary of such an initiative will be the Armed Forces. The two-day Expo will provide a platform for networking between Avionics Industry and the Services, understanding the requirements of the services, and evolving solutions that fit our terrain, climate and operational requirements. In a data-driven battlefield of tomorrow, avionics systems have to be capable of collecting, processing and disseminating information in real time for the decision makers”, he added. CDS also walked through the expo and evinced keen interest in the avionics products displayed on the occasion.





The presence of CDS inspires the entire Aerospace fraternity, said Mr. C.B.Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL. “We have achieved self-reliance in most of the avionics systems such as mission computers, navigation systems, communication systems, weapon systems and display systems. Avionics is the fastest growing market with high margin potential. Given the design and certification challenges of avionics systems at the global level, it is high time for Indian Industries to take up Avionics System R&D and manufacturing on a war footing”, he said.





Dr.D.K.Sunil, Director (Engineering and R&D), proposed a vote of thanks and urged participants to make good use of panel discussions that feature experts from the Indian Armed forces, HAL, partner organisations, academia and live demonstrations of avionics products and systems.





The two-day event brings together leading figures from the military, scientific community, developers and industries to explore cutting-edge advancements in avionics.





HAL Communique



