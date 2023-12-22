



KOCHI: A contract employee at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) was arrested for sharing details, including videos and photos of strategic parts of a ship being built for the Navy at the shipyard through social media on Thursday.





According to the police, Sreenish Pookodan (30), a native of Malappuram, took photos of the under-construction ship on his mobile phone and shared details on its maintenance, location, and VVIP visits with another person through a social media account called Angel Payal from March 1 to December 19.





The incident came to light after IB and an internal probe division of the shipyard conducted a probe. The report was handed over to police.







