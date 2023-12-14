



Despite global scrutiny on Pakistan's alleged support for jihadist groups, Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed remains active in the Jammu and Kashmir, with a singular focus on targeting India and perpetrating communal strife within the country.





Masood Azhar Alvi, the orchestrator of the 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi, is reportedly living under the protective custody of the Pakistani deep state in Islamabad, twenty-two years after the infamous incident.





Despite being charge-sheeted for the Parliament attack and the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, Azhar allegedly enjoys the security typically accorded to a visiting head of state.





How Jaish-e-Mohammed Targeted India?





The 55-year-old founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group has been linked to numerous brutal terror attacks on India, including the 2005 Ram Janambhoomi temple attack in Ayodhya and the Pulwama attack on men of Indian armed forces in February 2019.





Azhar's involvement also extends to directing an attack on the Indian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, in 2016, showcasing his deep-rooted connections with extremist activities.





Despite the international pressure and a looming threat of war, Pakistan designated Azhar as a terrorist in January 2002 and JeM as a terrorist group under then-dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf.





But according to a report, Azhar continues to be shielded by Pakistani authorities, raising concerns about their commitment to curbing terrorism.





How Jaish-e-Mohammed Functions?





Azhar's influence persists in Jaish-e-Mohammed as he strategically places close family members in key positions within JeM and its front organisations.





His younger brother, Abdul Rauf Asgar Alvi, oversees the day-to-day affairs of the terrorist group, while other family members hold crucial roles in training, operations, and funding activities.





A recent intelligence assessment by central intelligence agencies have warned senior officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning to target residences of Jammu and Kashmir officers posted in Delhi and the office of the NIA in the Union Territory, raising the existing threat perception of Pakistan-based organisation.







