



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the headquarters Maintenance Command and Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), facilities in Nagpur today. EEL is a subsidiary of the Solar Group that exclusively deals with defence business.





He was briefed about the facility by Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on the latest products being developed by the company.





ACM Chaudhari also visited production facilities of Ammunition and explosives such as the Chaff facility, Rocket Assembly bay and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka Rockets.





In November 2023, Colonel Vikram, the Vice President of Solar Group Economic Explosives Limited, had confirmed the successful development of a 125 kg pre-fragmented bomb for the Indian Air Force.







