The Camcopter S-100 with roundel of India displayed at the Aero India 2023 show in Bangalore



Indian Navy successfully completed maiden pilot training of unmanned shipborne Camcopter Schiebel S-100 at INS Garuda Kochi reported Alpha Defence





Commander K Sri Vatsa, CO Garuda presented the graduation certificates. Induction of Schiebel S-100 will enhance surveillance capability of Indian Navy in IOR.





Schiebel Systems India and VEM Technologies had showcased the Camcopter S-100 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) featuring the script of the Indian Navy and the roundel of India on the airframe at the Aero India 2023 show in Bangalore, which was held from 13 to 17 February, 2023.





Schiebel Systems India – a subsidiary of Schiebel Corporation, the original equipment manufacturer of the S-100 UAS – and local firm VEM Technologies are understood had jointly submitted a response to the Indian Navy's request for information (RFI) to procure 40 Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS). The Indian Navy intends to deploy the NSUAS on naval vessels over 100 m in length.





In the RFI, issued in June 2022, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Indian Navy said the NSUAS will be used for surveillance missions, signals intelligence (SIGINT), target acquisition, reconnaissance, and maritime domain awareness around a naval task group. Secondary roles include anti-piracy measures, anti-terrorist activities, and search-and-rescue support.





The MoD and the Indian Navy completed evaluations of platforms as part of an procurement program, the Indian Navy has extensively trialled the S-100.





In response to the new Indian Navy requirement, Schiebel Systems India and VEM Technologies plan to produce the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL)-capable S-100 along with the assembly and integration of payloads. Schiebel Corporation said it will seek to maximise local content.







