



Indian Navy celebrates Submarine Day honouring the Tiger Shark legacy of INS Kalvari Indian Navy celebrates Submarine Day on December 8, highlighting INS Kalvari's legacy and the diverse fleet, showcasing India's commitment to maritime security





In a tribute to maritime history and naval excellence, the Indian Navy observes Submarine Day on December 8th annually, commemorating the commissioning of the ground breaking INS Kalvari (S23). As the lead vessel of the Kalvari class, INS Kalvari marked a historic milestone as the first-ever submarine inducted into service by the Indian Navy.





Laid down on December 27, 1966, as the Soviet Navy's Foxtrot-class submarine B-51, INS Kalvari served as a testament to Indo-Soviet collaboration. The name "Kalvari," derived from Malayalam, meaning tiger shark, epitomizes agility, strength, and predatory power—attributes reflected in the deep-sea predator inhabiting the Indian Ocean.





Evolution of Submarines In Indian Naval Forces





Submarines, often hailed as the silent sentinels of the seas, have evolved to become indispensable components of modern naval forces. The Indian Navy, standing as a formidable entity in maritime defence, boasts a diverse fleet of submarines, each tailored to fulfil specific strategic roles and operational demands.





Submarines play multifaceted roles in maritime operations, excelling in undersea warfare, intelligence gathering, special operations, and anti-submarine warfare. Their strategic mobility ensures swift and covert transportation of troops and equipment, contributing to maritime domain awareness and scientific research.





Overview of Indian Navy's Submarine Classes





The Indian Navy operates a range of submarine classes, showcasing the nation's commitment to maritime security. These classes are categorized based on their types, encompassing both nuclear-powered and diesel-electric submarines.





Indian Nuclear-Powered Submarines





Arihant Class – Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN)





INS Arihant (S2) INS Arighat (S3)





Designed for strategic deterrence, these submarines are equipped with ballistic missiles.





Indian Diesel-Electric Submarines





Kalvari Class (Scorpène-class) – Attack Submarine





INS Kalvari (S21) INS Khanderi (S22) INS Karanj (S23) INS Vela (S24) INS Vagir (S25)





Known for stealth capabilities, these submarines excel in multi-mission roles.





Shishumar Class (Type 209 Submarine) – Attack Submarine





INS Shishumar (S44) INS Shankush (S45) INS Shalki (S46) INS Shankul (S47)





Scheduled for mid-life refit in 2020-21, these submarines showcase India's commitment to maintaining a robust fleet.





Sindhughosh Class (Kilo-Class) – Attack Submarine





INS Sindhughosh (S55) INS Sindhuraj (S57) INS Sindhuratna (S59) INS Sindhukesari (S60) INS Sindhukirti (S61) INS Sindhuvijay (S62) INS Sindhurashtra (S65)





Undergoing refits, these submarines contribute to India's anti-submarine warfare proficiency.





Silent Sentinels





The Indian Navy's submarine fleet comprises various classes, enhancing India's maritime capabilities and national security. With ongoing projects and future plans, the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its submarine force for the challenges of the 21st century. Submarine Day stands as a testament to the indelible contribution of these underwater warriors to India's maritime legacy.





Submarines, often referred to as the "silent sentinels," play a crucial and multifaceted role in modern combat campaigns. These stealthy vessels are adept at operating beneath the surface, providing nations with strategic advantages in both offensive and defensive capacities. Submarines contribute significantly to sea denial and control, capable of clandestine manoeuvres and surveillance. Equipped with advanced sensor technologies and long-range weaponry, they serve as formidable deterrents and can project power across vast maritime expanses.







