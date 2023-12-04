



Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Chief of the Southern Naval Command has said that Indian Navy has emerged as the “preferred security partner” in enhancing the capacities of allied maritime nations





Vice Admiral Hampiholi, while speaking to the media, emphasised the comprehensive readiness of the Indian Navy to tackle various maritime challenges. “Our robust maritime security mechanism is fully equipped and always prepared to deal with any eventuality at sea,” he said, reflecting on the Navy's operational preparedness.





Highlighting the Navy's pivotal role in regional security dynamics, he mentioned, “Our role as the preferred security partner in capacity building and capability enhancement of friendly maritime nations is crucial as we train their personnel, provide them with equipment, and render a helping hand in times of need in line with the PM's vision of SAGAR.”





Acknowledging the contributions of the fishing community, Vice Admiral Hampiholi stated, “Fishermen across the state are the eyes and ears of coastal security,” recognising their vital role in the maritime security architecture.





The Vice Admiral also highlighted the Southern Naval Command's achievements in training foreign personnel. “In 2022-23, international trainees from 39 countries have undergone training at 26 Naval training schools,” he said, underlining the SNC's status as a preferred training hub for Friendly Foreign Countries.





Notable milestones achieved by the Indian Navy, including the post-commissioning developments of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, were discussed. He emphasised the SNC's proactive role in multiple Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and its assistance to civil administrations during emergencies





Discussing the operational spectrum, Vice Admiral Hampiholi mentioned, “Indian Navy ships are deployed for a range of missions and execute various responsibilities in the Indian Ocean region.” This includes anti-drug surveillance and humanitarian missions in countries like Myanmar and Maldives.





A significant advancement in naval operations, the night landing at Agatti in Lakshadweep, was highlighted as a boost to the medical evacuation process in the archipelago.





The Navy Day which is observed on December 4, marks the anniversary of the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.







