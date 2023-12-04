



Ahead of the Indian Navy Day 2023, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, addressed the press on December 1, at the Navy Day Annual Press Conference of Navy Week 2023 onboard the Indian Navy's stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai at Mumbai, an official statement said.





According to an official statement issued by the Defence PRO, "The Commander-in-Chief, in his opening address, spoke about the extensive deployment of ships, submarines and aircraft by the Western Naval Command (WNC) to maintain presence in all areas of maritime interest to provide security and safeguard our national interests."





It said, the C-in-C highlighted the near continuous deployment of ships and submarines on Mission Based Deployments across the area of operations, duly supported by extensive surveillance and cooperative engagements with friendly foreign countries. He also mentioned that WNC has remained focused on ensuring combat readiness of all units and honing of skills in operations at sea with centrality of delivery of ordnance on target.





The Admiral spoke about the challenges posed by non-traditional security threats including maritime terrorism, piracy, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, human/arms and drug trafficking necessitating the development of fresh paradigm for maritime security.





The statement said that he also highlighted the higher instances of natural disasters and regional instabilities which necessitated increased deployment of Indian Navy for HADR and Non-combatant Evacuation operations (NEO) like Op Kaveri wherein naval ships swiftly responded and evacuated 1489 Indians safely from strife-torn Sudan.





Every year on December 4, India observes Navy Day to honour the Indian Navy's great achievements and heroic efforts. The day is significant as it commemorates the Navy's victorious Maval Mission in 1971 when it demonstrated its prowess and valour on the high seas.





The Indian Navy, one of the country's most important defence forces, is critical in protecting maritime borders, preserving national security, and maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region. Navy Day honours the devotion and sacrifice of Navy personnel who tirelessly preserve the nation's interests at sea.





This year, for the first time since India began observing Navy Day will be celebrated in a place that is not a naval base; the function will be held at Maharashtra's Sindhudurg Fort.







