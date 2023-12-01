



Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGMs) and related accessories, for combat ships of the Indian Navy. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday (28 November) signed , a contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for 16 upgradedand related accessories, for combat ships of the Indian Navy.





The deal, valued at Rs 2,956 crore, will equip the Navy with medium-calibre defence systems capable of anti-missile and anti-aircraft actions, known for their rapid fire rate and high precision.





According to the ministry, these upgraded 76mm/62 Calibre SRGMs will be installed on both operational and future Indian Navy ships.





In a detailed statement, the MoD outlined the contract with BHEL, Haridwar, stating that the order, classified under the Buy (Indian) category, involves the production of 16 Upgraded SRGMs, including necessary equipment and accessories, at a cost of Rs 2,956.89 crore.





These systems will be manufactured at BHEL’s Haridwar Plant.





The ministry highlighted the SRGM’s effectiveness, noting its capability to engage multiple threats simultaneously and its exceptional performance against missiles and fast-moving attack crafts.





Further, the ministry explained that the new SRGMs would be fitted onto both in-service and newly constructed Navy vessels.





The project is expected to generate around two and a half lakh man-days of employment over five years.





It is also anticipated to involve a wide range of Indian industries, including MSMEs, contributing significantly to the government's 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance initiative in defence.







