



Asian countries are significantly increasing their spending on weapons procurement and military research in response to a deteriorating security environment. This trend is driven by a combination of regional flashpoints, global conflicts, and intensifying strategic competition, particularly between the United States and China.





Rising Regional Tensions: The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with worsening U.S.-China rivalry and persistent disputes in the Asia-Pacific—such as those over Taiwan and the South China Sea—are fuelling a sense of insecurity. These factors have prompted Asian nations to upgrade their military capabilities to address potential threats.





Industrial Partnerships: While countries in the region aspire to greater self-reliance, external industrial partnerships remain essential. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) notes that technology transfer, joint ventures, and licensed assembly deals with foreign partners are vital for acquiring advanced military hardware and know-how.





Procurement And R&D Growth: Between 2022 and 2024, Southeast Asia’s leading nations—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—increased their combined defence procurement and research and development spending by $2.7 billion, reaching a total of $10.5 billion. Despite this sharp rise, the average defence budget as a share of GDP has remained steady at around 1.5% over the last decade.





Reliance On Imports And Focus Areas





Despite efforts to build domestic defence industries, most Asia-Pacific nations still depend heavily on imports for key military assets. These include submarines, combat aircraft, drones, missiles, and advanced electronics for surveillance and intelligence gathering.





International Collaboration And Challenges





Gulf States’ Involvement: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are increasingly active in the region, establishing diverse partnerships. The UAE, for example, collaborates with both China’s NORINCO and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics, reflecting a pragmatic approach to sourcing military technology.





European and Asian Partnerships: European defence firms continue to expand their presence in Asia through technology transfers and joint projects, further intensifying the region’s defence-industrial activity.





Lessons From India’s BrahMos Project





India’s two-decade collaboration with Russia on the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missile illustrates the complexities of joint development. While the missile is operational with Indian forces, export efforts have been slow, with the Philippines only receiving its first deliveries in 2024. Future development could be complicated by Russia’s closer ties with China, especially if Moscow prioritizes hypersonic missile projects with Beijing.





China’s Dominance: China remains the largest military spender in Asia, accounting for half of all regional expenditure and continuing its modernization drive.





Japan And Taiwan: Japan’s defence budget saw a historic 21% rise in 2024, while Taiwan continues to increase spending and invest in indigenous capabilities amid heightened cross-strait tensions.





India’s Steady Growth: India, the world’s fifth-largest military spender, is boosting its defence budget and engaging more private industry to localize production and reduce reliance on imports.





Conclusion





Asia’s defence landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as nations respond to a darkening security outlook. The region is witnessing a surge in weapons procurement, R&D investment, and international industrial partnerships, all aimed at enhancing military capabilities.





While external collaboration remains crucial, the long-term objective for many Asian countries is to achieve greater self-reliance in defence production, even as they navigate the complexities of regional and global security dynamics.





Based On Reuters Report







