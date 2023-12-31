



India's TEJAS fighter jet has been in service since 2016 and is one of the few combat fighters operated by a country that also builds its own. The TEJAS is a multi-role fighter aircraft designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and Navy.





Celebrating seven years of service in the Indian Air Force on 1st July 2023, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), known as TEJAS, has emerged as a formidable force in its class. Purpose-built for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions, TEJAS combines unrivalled agility with carefree handling, making it an exceptional multi-role platform. Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the Multi-Mode Airborne radar, Helmet Mounted Display, Self-protection suite, and Laser Designation Pod, TEJAS demonstrates India’s prowess in aerospace technology.





No 45 Squadron, aptly named the ‘Flying Daggers,’ became the pioneering unit to induct TEJAS jets, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation history.





Here are some recent developments for the TEJAS:





In 2023, the first series production trainer aircraft completed its maiden flight

In October 2023, the Indian Air Force received its first twin-seater TEJAS aircraft

In November 2023, Prime Minister Modi flew in the TEJAS

In December 2023, the TEJAS marked a milestone year, with an improved TEJAS fighter inbound

In February 2024, delivery of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is scheduled to begin





Significantly, the indigenous content of the aircraft will see a substantial boost, with many weapons being of indigenous origin





The MK-1A variant is an improved version of the MK-1, with an electronic warfare system, advanced radar, missiles, and a network warfare system.





Trainer Variant





HAL earlier this year, handed over the first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft ‘TEJAS’ to the IAF in Bangalore. It is a light weight, all weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft, designed to support the training requirements of the IAF and augment itself to the role of a fighter in case of necessity. It is an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies such as relaxed static-stability, quadraplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree manoeuvring, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe. The IAF placed an order for 83 TEJASs with HAL.





Naval Variant





Successful maiden landing of TEJAS (Navy) and MIG-29K aircraft was achieved onboard INS Vikrant as part of Aviation Integration trials on 06 Feb 23. Maiden day landing of indigenous TEJAS (Navy) demonstrated ‘Atmanirbharta’ in India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. INS Vikrant completed Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) on May 31, 2023. With the IOC, the ship has proven the Aviation Facilities Complex, achieved day and night landing of MiG-29K, completed landing trials of all helicopters in the Naval inventory.





Milestones



