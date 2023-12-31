India's Homegrown TEJAS Fighter Jet Marks A Milestone Year
India's TEJAS fighter jet has been in service since 2016 and is one of the few combat fighters operated by a country that also builds its own. The TEJAS is a multi-role fighter aircraft designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and Navy.
Celebrating seven years of service in the Indian Air Force on 1st July 2023, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), known as TEJAS, has emerged as a formidable force in its class. Purpose-built for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions, TEJAS combines unrivalled agility with carefree handling, making it an exceptional multi-role platform. Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the Multi-Mode Airborne radar, Helmet Mounted Display, Self-protection suite, and Laser Designation Pod, TEJAS demonstrates India’s prowess in aerospace technology.
No 45 Squadron, aptly named the ‘Flying Daggers,’ became the pioneering unit to induct TEJAS jets, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation history.
Here are some recent developments for the TEJAS:
In 2023, the first series production trainer aircraft completed its maiden flightIn October 2023, the Indian Air Force received its first twin-seater TEJAS aircraftIn November 2023, Prime Minister Modi flew in the TEJASIn December 2023, the TEJAS marked a milestone year, with an improved TEJAS fighter inboundIn February 2024, delivery of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is scheduled to begin
Significantly, the indigenous content of the aircraft will see a substantial boost, with many weapons being of indigenous origin
The MK-1A variant is an improved version of the MK-1, with an electronic warfare system, advanced radar, missiles, and a network warfare system.
Trainer Variant
HAL earlier this year, handed over the first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft ‘TEJAS’ to the IAF in Bangalore. It is a light weight, all weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft, designed to support the training requirements of the IAF and augment itself to the role of a fighter in case of necessity. It is an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies such as relaxed static-stability, quadraplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree manoeuvring, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe. The IAF placed an order for 83 TEJASs with HAL.
Naval Variant
Successful maiden landing of TEJAS (Navy) and MIG-29K aircraft was achieved onboard INS Vikrant as part of Aviation Integration trials on 06 Feb 23. Maiden day landing of indigenous TEJAS (Navy) demonstrated ‘Atmanirbharta’ in India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. INS Vikrant completed Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) on May 31, 2023. With the IOC, the ship has proven the Aviation Facilities Complex, achieved day and night landing of MiG-29K, completed landing trials of all helicopters in the Naval inventory.
Milestones
Integrated Life Support System: Indigenously designed and developed ILSS for pilot of TEJAS was flight-tested twice in February 2023. The successful testing is an initial step to mark the country’s presence in elite club of four nations possessing the complex ILSS technology.
Indigenous Power Take off Shaft: Maiden successful flight test of Power Take Off (PTO) Shaft was conducted on TEJAS in Bangalore. The PTO shaft is indigenously designed and developed by Combat Vehicle Research & Development Establishment, Chennai of DRDO. The PTO shaft, which is a critical component in the aircraft, will support the requirements of future fighter aircraft & their variants and offers competitive cost & reduced lead time.
No comments:
Post a Comment