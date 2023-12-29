



ISRO is set to launch Xposat mission on new year’s day to study Black Holes and neutron stars. This will mark the 60th mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. This will also be the first dedicated polarimetry mission in India and second globally, after Nasa’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission launched in July 2021. Five days later, India’s first mission to the Sun, Aditya-L1, is set to reach its destination—Lagrange point 1—at 4pm on January 6. The Lagrange point is 1.5 million km away from earth.





ISRO is also planning a satellite exclusively for G20 nations to study air pollution, green house gases and humidity conditions, he said.





50 satellites with strategic applications are being planned for monitoring our borders, studying possible changes in troop movements, many of which will use artificial intelligence, he added.





Speaking about future Indian rockets, Somanath said they are planning ones that will be reusable as well as those to be used for space tourism.







