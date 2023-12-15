



Srinagar: There has been almost a 50% decline in the killings of civilians and security forces personnel in Kashmir this year compared to 2022.





Official figures reveal against the 63 killings of civilians and security forces personnel in 2022, this year, 33 such killings have been reported till November 15. In 2022, 31 civilians and 32 security forces personnel lost their lives while this year the number is 13 civilians and 20 security personnel.





In 2021, the death count of civilians and security forces personnel was 41 and 42 respectively, while a year before that the number was 38 civilians and 63 security forces personnel killings.





In 2019, when special status of J&K under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre, 44 civilian and 80 security forces personnel were killed in the militancy related incidents while in 2017 civilian and security forces personnel casualties stood at 55 and 91 respectively.







