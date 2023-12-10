



The Indian Navy (Indian Navy) plans to acquire indigenous-built swim delivery vehicles as part of efforts to modernize and strengthen the capabilities of its Marine Commando (MARCOS) for special maritime operations. They are also known as underwater chariots (Undersea chariots) and small submarines (Midget Submarines). These small submarines operating within the sea will be able to carry a crew of at least six people and will be powered by lithium-ion batteries. According to sources, after the initial prototype is approved, there are plans for the Navy to buy a few dozen such small submarines.





The size of these delivery vehicles will enable divers to carry large cylinders in them, allowing them to stay underwater for longer periods of time and thereby increasing their ability to live in shallow water. The size of these submarines will also facilitate carrying additional weapons for various operations. The Navy is currently designing these small submarines operating under sea water with the advice of people associated with this industry, on the basis of which the prototype will be built. Almost all advanced navies use such Midget submarines under the sea.





It is very useful if you have to work in shallow water, monitor or target the opponent's coastal installations, its ships in the port. These self-propelled vehicles can be launched from ships or submarines, depending on their size and their role. In World War II, man-powered torpedoes were called Chariots. According to media reports, the Pakistan Navy has a small submarine, which is a small part of the size of a regular submarine. Which is used by its specialized service group SSG (N).







